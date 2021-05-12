Zimbabwe: Madam Boss Casting Agency Page Hacked

12 May 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

Local comedienne, Madam Boss's South African based agency, Becky Casting Agency's official Facebook page has been hacked by a makeup and wildlife enthusiast.

The casting agency has been locked out of its social media page for almost a week now.

The hacker, whose identity remains unknown, has maintained all other information displayed on the page including the profile picture and contact details.

Over the past days days, video clips of makeup tutorials, wildlife, snippets from action movies and tik-tok videos have been shared on the Facebook page.

Becky Casting Agency founder, Becky real name Bekezela Dube said Information Technology experts were working on recovering the page.

"We would like to notify our followers that our Facebook page has been hacked.

"We are working flat out with IT technicians to deal with the issue and hope it will be rectified soon," he said.

Becky Casting Agency casts for televisions actors globally and recently landed Madam Boss born Tyra Chikocho, a role in new South African telenovela, Ubettina Wethu a remake of Hollywood's Ugly Betty that premiered in April.

In the series which airs Wednesdays on SABC1 at 1930 hours, Madam Boss plays Aminata.

