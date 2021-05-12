Botswana: Celebrations Commence

Gaborone — Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, Tumiso Rakgare has encouraged the public to be part of the Olympic Day Celebrations (ODC) challenge, which started on Monday and will run until June 23.

Speaking during the launch on Monday, Rakgare said the virtual yet highly interactive event would afford participants to play an active role in getting their bodies active again.

The challenge has incorporated a 100km to 400km running event that will be on for six weeks as a build-up to June 23, which marks the Olympics Day.

"I, therefore, urge Batswana to join us all in a sporting fraternity as we make concerted efforts towards moving our bodies and reinstating sport in the safest way possible," he added.

Minister Rakgare said with the assurance of physical activity, this reduced the number of trips one had to make to the doctor, including the management of chronic diseases and other ailments in general.

Rakgare said Olympism was a lifestyle and represented a cultural movement founded on the cornerstones of Olympic values of excellence, respect, and friendship.

He urged the sporting fraternity to explore alternatives ways of returning to the sport as the world was battling with containing the spread of COVID-19.

He said it was critical to think of ways in which to engage the public in sport activities whilst adhering to the protocols in place.

Rakgare said the commemoration of Olympic Day Celebration was a global event, which included participation of all national Olympic Committees worldwide without fail.

For her part, Ambassador of France also special representative to SADC, Laurence Beau commended the Olympic National Committee for proposing the challenge saying it was a wonderful idea to bring physical activity to all the people in such a fun and engaging way.

Ambassador Beau said the challenge was about discovering and promoting the Olympic sports tradition and values shared as well as the benefits that could be drawn from sport.

To take part in the challenge one should download the Strava application, a running app that will help to calculate the distance covered by the participant and there will be prizes to be won.

Source : BOPA