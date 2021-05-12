Uganda: I'll Observe the Laws, Promote Welfare of Ugandans, Says Museveni

Uganda's longest-serving President Yoweri Tibuhaburwa Museveni was sworn in on Wednesday for his sixth-elective term of office at Kololo Independence Grounds.

"I, Yoweri Kaguta Tibuhaburwa Museveni, swear that I'll observe the laws of Uganda and promote the welfare of the people of Uganda," the 76-year-old veteran leader said.

Mr Museveni, who has ruled Uganda since 1986, won a contested January 14 election with 58 percent of the votes, while his closest challenger Robert Kyagulanyi, better known as Bobi Wine, garnered 34 percent.

Bobi Wine contested the results but later withdrew his petition.

At least 11 African heads of state and leaders of government arrived in Uganda Tuesday and Wednesday to witness the swearing-in ceremony.

Among them were Évariste Ndayishimiye (Burundi), Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed (Somalia), Emmerson Mnangagwa (Zimbabwe), Salva Kiir (South Sudan), Hage Gottfried Geingob (Namibia) and Alpha Conde (Guinea).

Others are Sahle-Work Zewde (Federal Republic of Ethiopia), Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo (Democratic Republic of Congo), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (Ghana), Samia Suluhu (Tanzania) and Uhuru Kenyatta (Kenya) who arrived at Entebbe on Wednesday.

Uganda's opposition earlier announced it would boycott the event.

The homes of opposition leaders, Dr Kizza Besigye and Bobi Wine, were surrounded by security operatives as a "preventive measure" following intelligence information that some members of opposition were allegedly planning to disrupt the swearing-in ceremony, according to the UPDF deputy spokesperson, Col Deo Akiiki.

The police and army also heightened security in Kampala and surrounding areas.