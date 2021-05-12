Namibia: Local Architects, Engineers Propose Sustainable Schools

A consortium of young architects and engineers have submitted a proposal to the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture on sustainable buildings to be used at schools around the country.

The proposal was initiated through the Direct Design Lab in 2017 and involves a donation of copyrights of building drawings/designs by the consortium.

During the handover of the proposal yesterday, consortium project manager Lukas Mungolo said the designs were guided by the challenges the education sector experiences.

After establishing these challenges, the consortium worked on green, economical solutions for school buildings.

The consortium consists of young professionals who want to contribute to the sustainable development of the country through tailor-made solutions.

Titled 'Schools New Standard Design Drawings', the project aims to create standard designs that can be implemented countrywide with the flexibility to make use of alternative building methods while reducing construction costs and time.

According to the project, the construction of three standard classroom blocks cost on average around N$600 000, which the consortium aims to reduce.

Mungolo said they created architectural designs that are relevant and responsive to current and future environmental and socio-economic factors.

They also aimed at meeting the needs of users on the ground, administrative requirements, and international standards related to educational facilities.

The drawings include designs for a school administration block, classroom block, computer and science laboratory block, and an ablution block.

Also included is a server room, library, dormitory block, kitchen, dining hall, as well as teachers' accommodation.

The drawings were accepted by minister of education, arts, and culture Anna Nghipondoka, who indicated it would help reduce the cost of the construction of new educational infrastructure - especially since most government institutions are faced with a decline in budgetary allocation, she said.

Nghipondpoka said the proposed drawings coincide with the ministry's Accelerated Infrastructure Development Plan (AIDevP), which aims to fast-track the huge backlog in basic education facilities without compromising their quality.

"With this plan [AIDevP] we aim to trim down exorbitant implementation costs of capital projects by adopting standard drawings or designs for all new construction projects," she said.

Nghipondoka said she hopes to present the consortium's proposals to the Cabinet.

The consortium has also offered to manage the project's implementation, citing that the country is quite good at drafting proposals and strategies, but struggles with implementation.

The consortium has made the proposals under the Friends of Education in Namibia Special Education Initiative, which is an initiative of former education minister Katrina Hanse-Himarwa.

It aims to bring on board all stakeholders who would want to contribute towards education in the country.

This realises the fact that government efforts alone cannot provide for all the needs of Namibia's education system.

Email: [email protected]