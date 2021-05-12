Zimbabwe: Parliament Summons Minister Kazembe

Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe.
11 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Farirai Machivenyika

Parliament has summoned Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe to give a ministerial statement on the security situation at the country's borders following the arrest of a Zimbabwean attempting to smuggle gold at South Africa's OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday.

The smuggler, Tashinga Nyasha Masinire, was found in possession of 23 pieces of gold worth US$783 000.

Minister Kazembe was directed to issue the statement by Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda following a request by Dzivarasekwa representative Mr Edwin Mushoriwa.

Masinire has since appeared in a South Africa court and was given R100 000 bail.

