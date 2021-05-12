Zimbabwe: Parliament Summons Minister Kazembe

Parliament has summoned Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe to give a ministerial statement on the security situation at the country's borders following the arrest of a Zimbabwean attempting to smuggle gold at South Africa's OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday.

The smuggler, Tashinga Nyasha Masinire, was found in possession of 23 pieces of gold worth US$783 000.

Minister Kazembe was directed to issue the statement by Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda following a request by Dzivarasekwa representative Mr Edwin Mushoriwa.

Masinire has since appeared in a South Africa court and was given R100 000 bail.