Zimbabwe: Chiwenga, Mubaiwa Divorce Hearing Deferred to July

Justin Mutenda/The Herald
Marry Mubaiwa, estranged wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga (file photo).
11 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Fidelis Munyoro

The hearing into the matter in which Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is seeking to divorce his estranged wife Marry Mubaiwa has been postponed to July 5.

Justice Esther Muremba said the court would on the return date get an update on the condition of Mubaiwa, before setting a new date for the hearing.

VP Chiwenga's lawyer Advocate Lewis Uriri confirmed before the judge that Mubaiwa was unwell and admitted at a local private hospital.

Both parties' lawyers yesterday visited Mubaiwa at the hospital to confirm her condition.

In his divorce summons, VP Chiwenga indicated that he had no problem with Mubaiwa getting all their kitchen utensils, a bed and three cars in their divorce, but argues that the cash amounting to US$245 428 that is kept in Mubaiwa FBC Bank account, belonged to him.

Mubaiwa failed to appear at the Harare magistrates' courts yesterday where she is facing attempted murder charges for allegedly trying to kill VP Chiwenga when he was hospitalised in South Africa.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigerian Govt Tightens Covid-19 Measures
CAR Arrests Frenchman With 'Huge Weapons Cache'
Kazungula Bridge Means Shorter Queues for Southern Africa
Gold Theft in Zimbabwe - a Huge Problem But Is It Getting Worse?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.