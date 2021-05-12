Namibia: Chinese Businessman Robbed of N$130 000 At Iitananga

11 May 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Hileni Nembwaya

A Chinese businessman was assaulted and robbed by a suspect who impersonated a traffic officer on Saturday at about 09:40 at Iitananga village in Omusati's Tsandi constituency.

According to the police crime report, the suspect, who was wearing a reflective jacket, stopped a vehicle driven by a Chinese national and demanded to see the victim's driver's licence.

When the businessman asked the suspect to produce a police appointment certificate, the suspect drew a knife and stabbed the victim in the right arm and then robbed him off a bag containing N$130 000 in cash.

The suspect then sped off in a white Nissan Tiida with a GRN registration number.

The victim has been identified as Chen Daoquan, who lives in Lusaka, Zambia.

No arrest was made and police investigations continue.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
CAR Arrests Frenchman With 'Huge Weapons Cache'
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
'Urgent Need' to Scale Up Response in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique
Spain, Morocco in Diplomatic Row Over Western Sahara Leader

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.