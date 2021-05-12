Namibia: Chinese Businessman Robbed of N$130 000 At Iitananga

A Chinese businessman was assaulted and robbed by a suspect who impersonated a traffic officer on Saturday at about 09:40 at Iitananga village in Omusati's Tsandi constituency.

According to the police crime report, the suspect, who was wearing a reflective jacket, stopped a vehicle driven by a Chinese national and demanded to see the victim's driver's licence.

When the businessman asked the suspect to produce a police appointment certificate, the suspect drew a knife and stabbed the victim in the right arm and then robbed him off a bag containing N$130 000 in cash.

The suspect then sped off in a white Nissan Tiida with a GRN registration number.

The victim has been identified as Chen Daoquan, who lives in Lusaka, Zambia.

No arrest was made and police investigations continue.