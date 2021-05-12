South Africa: SANParks CEO Forced to Take Special Leave After Sexual Assault Allegations

12 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Don Pinnock

Following complaints of sexual assault and common assault claims against him, the CEO of SANParks, Fundisile Mketeni, has been asked to take special leave pending a legal procedure.

SANParks CEO Fundisile Mketeni appeared in court on 11 May together with two other SANParks men and a woman, all facing similar charges. He has been temporarily replaced by Dr Luthando Dziba, who presently heads Conservation Services.

SANParks board chairperson Joanne Yawitch said that in line with SANParks' commitment to ethical conduct and the seriousness of the allegations, Mketeni will have to step aside until the matter is resolved.

"The board views the allegations made in an extremely serious light," said Yawitch, "and will allow the court proceedings to take their course and reach conclusions on the allegations."

Her board would investigate whether the circumstances surrounding the allegations "led to any improper or illegal conduct which may affect the employment relationship".

Mketeni was formerly deputy director-general of biodiversity and conservation in the Department of Environmental Affairs. Before that he was chief operations officer at SANParks. He has 25 years' experience in environmental management,

Dziba, who takes over from him in an acting capacity, is a highly qualified scientist with a master's degree...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
CAR Arrests Frenchman With 'Huge Weapons Cache'
'Urgent Need' to Scale Up Response in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique
Nigerian Govt Tightens Covid-19 Measures
Spain, Morocco in Diplomatic Row Over Western Sahara Leader

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.