Nigeria: Gunmen Kill Another Police Officer in Akwa Ibom - Official

Twenty-two police officers have so far been killed in the state during attacks by gunmen.

A police officer was killed on Wednesday by some gunmen in Etim Ekpo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The police spokesperson in the state, Odiko MacDon, confirmed the killing in a statement on Wednesday.

Mr MacDon identified the slain police officer as Edogi Bassey, a police constable.

The officer was said to have been killed while repelling the attacks, in the company of colleagues.

"At about 6:30 a.m. today, armed men, in their numbers, armed with AK 47 Rifles and other dangerous weapons, in two vehicles attacked the rented building housing the Etim Ekpo Area Command and Division," Mr MacDon said in the statement.

"The undaunted and vigilant Police Officers on duty, gallantly fought back, repelled them and averted the intended carnage.

"Unfortunately, a dedicated Officer, one PC Edogi Bassey paid the supreme price while a small portion of the building was touched."

According to Mr MacDon, the gunmen proceeded to another local government area - Ika Local Government Area, to attack a police division there, but were repelled again by the officers at the station.

Wednesday's attack is the second attack on Ika Division in less than two weeks.

"The gunmen, who proceeded to Ika Division to perpetrate their nefarious activities, were successfully repelled, leaving the Station intact, without loss of lives or arms," the police spokesperson said.

The death of Mr Bassey brings to 22 the number of police officers so far killed in the state during attacks by gunmen.

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, on Monday, visited the police headquarters in the state to condole with families of the slain officers and the police authorities over the loss.

Mr Emmanuel, during the visit, announced a N60 million donation to the families of the slain officers.

The commissioner of police in the state, Andrew Amiengheme had told the governor that the police in the state have lost 21 officers so far since February this year.

The spate of attacks on security agents in the South-south and South-east regions of the country has been on the rise.