Nigeria: Decentralise Police for Effective War Against Insecurity, Rep Tells Govt

Calabar — A member of the House of Representatives, Mr Legor Idagbor, has reiterated the need for the decentralisation of the Nigeria Police for effective war against insecurity.

Idagbor who represents Obanlikwu/Bekwara/Obudu federal constituency told Vanguard in Calabar that insecurity starts at the grassroots and empowering authorities at that level will go a long way in helping in the fight against insecurity.

"Security is not only about arms and ammunition but information gathering and if that is limited to the federal government alone, there will be a lot that the state governors will not be aware of and a gap at the grassroots level will be created.

"The states and local government need to be part of this intelligence gathering so that within their sphere of jurisdiction, they can maintain some level of network on who and where the flashpoints are".

He stated that most of what manifests as insecurity are politically motivated and government should be more proactive in addressing some of the demands and needs of aggrieved citizens.

"The local government should be properly funded to empower them to meet some needs of the people and that being done, taking steps to address poverty would go a long way in stemming some of these insurgencies and militancy"

The Rep member said the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is the beautiful bride for 2023 and if the party can properly manage its affairs, it is obvious with the inadequacies in the All Progressives Congress, APC, government, the PDP is the alternative which can take over government in the next election.

"Let's not forget that PDP is an opposition party and in that respect, there is no need for internal bickering and grandstanding within the party

"It is a good thing that Tambuwal, Okowa, and Ugwuanyi were in Cross River to find peace to the crisis rocking the party here, we also wished Rivers State Governor. Nyesom Wike was here too".

Vanguard News Nigeria