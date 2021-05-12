Kenya: Heavy Rain Cripples Nairobi With Traffic Nightmare

Heavy rain brought traffic chaos to much of Nairobi, with hundreds of vehicles stuck on roads for long hours.

The enhanced rainfall has been pounding Nairobi since Monday leaving a trail of misery and destruction.

Thika highway, Mombasa road, Waiyaki Way and Jogoo road had winding traffic snarl ups night and day.

Motorists and commuters alike have had to suffer the consequences of the heavy rains with others forced to spend the night on the road.

"We are stuck in jam that is not moving at Industrial Area for the three and half hours...Can somebody link up with traffic department Embakasi or lndustrial Area to assist," said an affected commuter.

The situation has been exacerbated by ongoing infrastructural constructions going on across the capital with the construction of Nairobi's Expressway a major problem for users of Mombasa Road.

Motorists have been forced to wade through flash floods occasioned by the heavy deluge.

There is no respite in sight for city residents with the Kenya Meteorological Department warning that the heavy rains will the city that will continue throughout the week.

According to the weatherman, the heavy rainfall being experienced over several parts of the country is expected to continue this week and is likely to intensify to more than 30 mm in 24hrs over the highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Central Rift Valley, the Northwest, the South-eastern Lowlands, the Northeast and the highlands East of the Rift Valley (including Nairobi County).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, the heavy downpour is projected to reduce in intensity on Thursday (tomorrow).

"Due to already high-water levels in rivers and other water retention areas, it is likely that the rains may cause flooding over flood plains and other areas not well drained," said the Met department.

"Mudslides and landslides are also likely to occur on hilly areas of the highlands West of the Rift Valley and the highlands East of the Rift Valley due to already saturated soils," it added.

Areas of concern include: Kisii, Nyamira, Kericho, Bomet, Nakuru, Narok, Migori, Nandi, Bungoma, Homa Bay, Kisumu, Siaya, Uasin Gishu, Trans Nzoia, Vihiga, Busia, West Pokot, Baringo, and Elgeyo Marakwet Counties.

Others are Kakamega, Nyeri, Kiambu, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Murang'a, Embu, Meru, Kirinyaga, Tharaka Nithi, Nakuru, Lakipia, Machakos, Kajiado, Marsabit, Turkana, West Pokot and Samburu Counties.

"Residents in all the mentioned areas are advised to be on the lookout for any eventuality," warned the weatherman.