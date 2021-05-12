Kenya: Boost for Team Kenya Ahead of Tokyo Olympics as KBL Injects Ksh 45 Million to NOC-K

Nairobi — Legendary Paul Tergat has underscored that the Ksh 45 million sponsorship to the National Olympic Committee of Kenya from Kenya Breweries Limited ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is a morale booster to Team Kenya.

National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) chief Tergat noted that the sponsorship will go a long way in ensuring adequate preparation for Team Kenya especially teams that are in the bubble camp and those on the path of qualification.

He confirmed that the number of teams that have qualified has risen to 90 and they are well in line to hit the target of taking 100 athletes to Tokyo Olympic Games.

"We are grateful to KBL for their continued support to Team Kenya. It has always been an important partnership to us which we don't take for granted. This sponsorship speaks to the brand's continued commitment to the growth and development of athletics and sports in general in the country," Tergat highlighted.

He added, "We are pleased that KBL has continued to stand by us, even now, under the tough COVID-19 environment. It shows that, indeed, KBL is passionate about sports and the value it brings to the country. This sponsorship will no doubt be very important in preparing the team which will be representing us in the games."

Speaking during the announcement, KBL Managing Director John Musunga said that that the sponsorship is part of the company's long-term commitment to supporting sports in the country.

"Kenya Breweries has been at the vanguard of connecting with Kenyans through sports. Our footprint in different sporting disciplines from athletics, football to golf and rugby dates back decades. We are confident the partnership with Team Kenya is another great opportunity to express our continued support for our sports men and women as they represent us in Tokyo" said Musunga.

He noted that athletics has for a long time been a key factor in bringing Kenyans together, an aspect he says is shared by Tusker as a brand.

"The greatest impact of our athletes has always been that they always brings us together as Kenyans and put us on the global map. It is always a proud moment for every Kenyan every time our athletes take on the world stages, smashing and setting new world records and raising our flag high," added Musunga.

Speaking during the event, Secretary of Administration in the Ministry of Sport Josephine Onunga, representing Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Culture and Heritage, Amina Mohamed reiterated the government's commitment to continue working with the private sector for sports development in the country.

"I would like to assure you of the Government's commitment to continue working closely with the private sector to bring sports back to life following the challenges occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic. We believe that public-private partnerships are key components in our efforts to building a stronger sporting ecosystem in the country from the grassroot to the national levels," CS Amina said in a speech read by Onunga.

She further revealed that the government had vaccinated all Olympic-bound athletes with the first dose, adding that plans are underway to provide the second dose in the lead up the games.

"The teams' preparations are going on well despite the challenges occasioned by the COVID-19. We have managed to offer vaccines to all athletes heading to Tokyo and we are working closely with the Health Ministry to ensure that they get their second doses in the most appropriate time," she added.

As part of the partnership, KBL will also be involved in the production of the travelling kit for Team Kenya heading to Tokyo. The company announced plans to engage some of Kenya's top young designers to design the kit, being part of its efforts to support arts in the country.