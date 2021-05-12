Kenya: Somalia Learnt of Kenya Flight Ban From Media, Minister Says

12 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Abdulkadir Khalif

Somalia on Tuesday night said it will issue an appropriate reaction to Kenya's suspension of flights between the two countries.

Somalia's Minister for Air Transportation, Duran Farah, said his government only learnt of the decision through the media, as Kenya had not made direct contact with Somalia regarding the matter.

"We have only learnt the flight suspensions through social media," Minister Duran told the media.

He underlined that the ban will affect both countries, and reiterated that his government will make clear its position on the issue.

"The Somali government will state an appropriate response to that matter," the minister said.

He was responding to media queries after Kenya released a statement, via the Kenyan Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), banning all commercial and cargo flights to and from Somalia until August this year.

Through a NOTAM, a notice issued to airmen, KCAA indicated that exceptions will be mad for the United Nations, Medevac flights and humanitarian missions.

Kenya's decision comes a day after the Somali Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA) issued a statement that khat or miraa flights remains suspended, despite agreeing to restore diplomatic relations with Kenya just two days earlier. Somalia had severed relations with Kenya in December last year.

Somalia's Transport Minister, however, argued that there was no correlation between stopping khat flights from Kenya and Kenya' suspension of commercial flights.

"The issue of khat is a trade subject that needs discussions between the two governments, but the commercial flights mainly concerns movement of people and goods to both sides," said the minister.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
CAR Arrests Frenchman With 'Huge Weapons Cache'
Nigerian Govt Tightens Covid-19 Measures
Kazungula Bridge Means Shorter Queues for Southern Africa
'Urgent Need' to Scale Up Response in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.