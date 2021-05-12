Kenya: EACC Eyes Seizure of Kidero's Sh540,000 a Month Luxury Flats

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has revealed a trail of cash allegedly stolen from City Hall and used in the upgrade luxurious apartments in Nairobi's Riverside Drive that are owned by former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero.

The anti-graft agency reveals that part of the loot wired from City Hall through a fake legal contract was sent to the former governor on January 7, 2014 through a company known as Cups Limited, which is associated with Dr Kidero's past chief of staff George Wainaina.

Dr Kidero, the EACC says, wired his share of Sh14.4 million a day later to Virji Meghji who was involved in construction works at Gem Suites Riverside apartments owned by the former governor and attract rent of Sh540,000 monthly paid in dollars.

The commission has launched a court bid to recover the Sh14.4 million from Dr Kidero and is alternatively seeking one of the apartments to be held in trust on behalf of City Hall.

"In the alternative and without prejudice, a declaration that the plaintiff (EACC) is entitled to trace the aforesaid amount... into serviced apartments (known as Gem Apartments) on land parcel known as LR. No 205/46 within Riverside Area, in Nairobi County and that the 1st defendant holds the property in trust for the county government of Nairobi," says the EACC in court documents filed at the anti-corruption court.

