Nigeria: NDLEA Establishes Strike Force to Fight Drug Cartels, Syndicates

12 May 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Michael Olugbode

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has established a strike force division within the agency to effectively take on drug cartels and syndicates.

The anti-drug agency has also reshuffled its directorate for maximum operational efficiency

A statement issued yesterday by the spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi, said some of the directors of the NDLEA were reshuffled and a new directorate created to enhance efficiency and strengthen the operations of the leading narcotic agency in the country.

He said the reshuffling was announced by the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), during a meeting with directors at the agency's headquarters in Abuja on May 10, 2021.

Babafemi noted that the new movement was to propel the agency to greater achievements.

According to the statement, the new changes which take effect from May 11, 2021, and put the former Director of Administration and Establishment, Ezekiel Epeso, as the director, technical services, with the former Head of Internal Affairs, Sani Ibrahim Sani, becoming the new director of administration and establishment, while Pius Gamde, an assistant director, Legal Services, is now the director, internal affairs/provost marshal of the agency.

The former Director of Technical Services, Ahmed Ninigi, has been moved to the newly created directorate as commander of the strike force/director of special duties.

According to Marwa, the various tactical and SWAT teams across the commands have been merged and renamed as strike force, which will now function under the new directorate headed by Ninigi.

He said: "What we are doing now is to reposition the NDLEA to be able to effectively take on the drug cartels and syndicates operating in any part of the country. We have to target the cartels, and not only the traffickers; we have to put more bite."

