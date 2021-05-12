Ethiopia: Ministry Expanding Sekota Declaration to 200 Woredas

Secures 31.2 million USD grant from ADB

ADDIS ABABA--Taking advantage of the lessons learnt from the previous pilot implementation of Sekota Declaration over the past three years, preparations are underway to expand it to 200 woredas, so stated the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry 's Sekota Declaration Federal Program Delivery Unit Senior Program Manager Sisay Sinamo (Ph.D) told The Ethiopian Herald that preparations are to be finalized to expand the best experienced gained from Sekota Declaration to other woredas. However, for the effectiveness of the project all stakeholders should engage in a coordinated manner and support government pledge to reduce the stunting rate.

As to the Ministry, the Sekota Declaration is one of the government's projects to zero the stunting problem by 2030, particularly for children under 2 years of age. All states and city administrations are preparing for the expansion of it. Besides, Sisay said the African Development Bank (ADB) has approved a grant of 31.2 million USD to the Multi-sectoral Approach for Stunting Reduction Project (MASRP) of Ethiopia. This project is part of the Sekota Declaration pilot project. It is a 4 years project. In addition to allocating its own budget to MASRP, the government is working on securing additional resources.

The project helps increase access to multi-sectoral nutritional services for children under-five years by boosting access to services for improved health, a more diverse and nutritious food, and improving knowledge, attitude and practices on feeding, care and hygiene. The project will be implemented in 40 woredas of Amhara and Tigray. Of the 40, 27 ones are in the Amhara state and 13 are in the Tigray state. These woredas are extremely vulnerable to and are identified by the government as a priority for pilot projects, he noted.

The project is being carried out with an outlay of 48 million USD and the remaining would be covered by the government and community as one of the four programmatic components to reduce stunting. These are infrastructure for effective service delivery; improve nutrition at the household level, strengthening institutional systems and capacity building that can improve the diet and governance and accountability. He also explained that the project would benefit over 3.6 million people and some others would benefit directly and indirectly.

African Development Bank's East Africa Region Director General, Nnenna Nwabufo said, "The project will significantly contribute to building the grey matter infrastructure of the children in the target areas and lead to improved productivity in the future following a comprehensive package of systemic and mutually reinforcing interventions to effectively address causes of stunting."

BY ESSEYE MENGISTE