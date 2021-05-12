Africa: Premier, AU Chairperson Exchange Views On Current Issues

ADDIS ABABA--Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (Ph.D) and Congolese President and current African Union(AU) Chairperson Félix Tshisekedi here yesterday discussed extensively on various current issues including the tripartite negotiation on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) Accordingly, President Félix Tshisekedi is expected to discuss a number of issues revolving around the two countries bilateral ties, regional and tripartite negotiation on GERD with Ethiopian senior officials.

The ways that help address a range of problems in Ethiopia and the Horn are expected to be dealt with. Recently Democratic Republic of Congo has expressed its keen interest on reopening its embassy in Addis Ababa in a bid to bolster the two countries long standing historical ties. President Félix Tshisekedi was warmly welcomed by Water, Irrigation and Energy Minister Eng.Silesh Bekele ( Ph.D) upon arrival at Bole International Airport, Addis Ababa. Prior to coming to Ethiopia, the AU chairperson visited Egypt, it was learnt.

BY MISGANAW ASNAKE