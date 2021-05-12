East Africa: EU to Deepen Strategic Relationship With the Horn of Africa

ADDIS ABABA (ENA) - Council of the European Union on Monday approved conclusions affirming the EU's commitment to give new impetus to its partnership with the Horn of Africa, and establishing a new strategy for the region. A geo-strategic priority for the European Union (EU) in Africa, the Horn of Africa region has undergone unprecedented developments over the last years and is now at a crossroads, according to EU.

With this new strategy, EU's intention is to further strengthen and deepen its strategic relationship and partnership with the Horn of Africa and its countries, notably with a view to reduce instability, promote democracy and sustainable growth. The strategy will aim at reinforcing a joint approach to democracy and regional peace and security, revitalizing multilateralism and the rules-based international order, strengthening commitment to social and human development, boosting post-COVID-19 socio-economic recovery and trade and regional integration. The strategy also aims at strengthening the partnership with the broader region notably the Red Sea, the Western Indian Ocean and the Nile, it stated.

The cornerstones of the EU's engagement will be mutual accountability, whereby there is a common understanding of each partner's responsibilities, priorities and concrete objectives, and a Team Europe approach, which has shown that through collective action the EU is a solid partner of the region.