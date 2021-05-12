Africa: Organizations Center Improving Continental Health

ADDIS ABABA--United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and the African Business Coalition for Health (ABCHealth) have signed a partnership to develop two initiatives centering continental health boost. A press release sent to The Ethiopian Herald the Healthcare and Economic Growth in Africa (HEGA) and the West Africa 'African Continental Free Trade Area' (AfCFTA) anchored Pharma Initiative to jointly execute.

The partnership between the two organizations is premised on the belief that every African country has an undeniable right to quality, accessible and affordable healthcare. The relationship between health and economic growth has been effectively demonstrated by the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is now clear that more private sector involvement is required to support governments' efforts on health. The Healthcare and Economic Growth in Africa (HEGA) set African countries to better engage in the private health sector to accelerate improvements in health.

HEGA aims at leveraging innovation and extend the focus on building resilient national health systems in a post-COVID-19 era. The West Africa AfCFTA-anchored Pharma Initiative is the blueprint for the local production of drugs and medical equipment across West Africa. This initiative is an extension of the work that ECA conducted in collaboration with the Intergovernmental Authority

for Development (IGAD) and selected countries, which involves advocacy for local production of maternal and childcare medicines; ensures regulatory harmonization and quality standards of medicines and products. ABCHealth Chairman,Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede said, "We are confident of the impact this partnership will bring to the continent. It is our firm belief that with the public and private sectors working together, affordable health to Africans in an equitable manner can be delivered."

Vera Songwe, ECA Executive Secretary also noted "Investing in health is not just a social good; it also makes a good business case. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, business opportunities in the healthcare and wellness sector in Africa were estimated to be $259 billion by the year 2030, with the potential to create 16 million jobs.

The pharmaceutical industry alone was estimated to be US$60 billion in 2020 and is still growing. The AfCFTA-anchored Pharma Initiative represents lucrative private sector investment and innovation opportunities that will change lives, reduce poverty and contribute to Africa's inclusive sustainable economic development," she added. ABC Health CEO, Mories Atoki, said, "Africa's health sector is about to experience a significant shift due to the increasing interest that critical stakeholders in both the private and public sectors are showing in terms of enhancing health outcomes and improving livelihoods."

BY MISGANAW ASNAKE