Africa: Organizations Center Improving Continental Health

12 May 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA--United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and the African Business Coalition for Health (ABCHealth) have signed a partnership to develop two initiatives centering continental health boost. A press release sent to The Ethiopian Herald the Healthcare and Economic Growth in Africa (HEGA) and the West Africa 'African Continental Free Trade Area' (AfCFTA) anchored Pharma Initiative to jointly execute.

The partnership between the two organizations is premised on the belief that every African country has an undeniable right to quality, accessible and affordable healthcare. The relationship between health and economic growth has been effectively demonstrated by the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is now clear that more private sector involvement is required to support governments' efforts on health. The Healthcare and Economic Growth in Africa (HEGA) set African countries to better engage in the private health sector to accelerate improvements in health.

HEGA aims at leveraging innovation and extend the focus on building resilient national health systems in a post-COVID-19 era. The West Africa AfCFTA-anchored Pharma Initiative is the blueprint for the local production of drugs and medical equipment across West Africa. This initiative is an extension of the work that ECA conducted in collaboration with the Intergovernmental Authority

for Development (IGAD) and selected countries, which involves advocacy for local production of maternal and childcare medicines; ensures regulatory harmonization and quality standards of medicines and products. ABCHealth Chairman,Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede said, "We are confident of the impact this partnership will bring to the continent. It is our firm belief that with the public and private sectors working together, affordable health to Africans in an equitable manner can be delivered."

Vera Songwe, ECA Executive Secretary also noted "Investing in health is not just a social good; it also makes a good business case. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, business opportunities in the healthcare and wellness sector in Africa were estimated to be $259 billion by the year 2030, with the potential to create 16 million jobs.

The pharmaceutical industry alone was estimated to be US$60 billion in 2020 and is still growing. The AfCFTA-anchored Pharma Initiative represents lucrative private sector investment and innovation opportunities that will change lives, reduce poverty and contribute to Africa's inclusive sustainable economic development," she added. ABC Health CEO, Mories Atoki, said, "Africa's health sector is about to experience a significant shift due to the increasing interest that critical stakeholders in both the private and public sectors are showing in terms of enhancing health outcomes and improving livelihoods."

BY MISGANAW ASNAKE

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
CAR Arrests Frenchman With 'Huge Weapons Cache'
'Urgent Need' to Scale Up Response in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique
Nigerian Govt Tightens Covid-19 Measures
Spain, Morocco in Diplomatic Row Over Western Sahara Leader

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.