Ethiopia: Interim Administration Expresses Commitment to Make a Difference

12 May 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABBABA- Tigray Interim Administration announced that the administration is ready to work in collaboration with any cooperative organ so as to restore peace, carry out lifesaving activities and rehabilitate conflict victims in the state.

Expressing the appropriateness of federal government law enforcement effort in the state, Interim Administration President, Abraham Belay (Ph.D.) said that the federal government has taken decisive measures to ensure rule of law and foster national integration.

He stressed that it is undeniable fact that following the occurrence of conflict in the state, a number of citizens were displaced from their home, severe acts of violation of humanitarian rights have been committed, women and children sexual and psychological abuses have been perpetrated, lives of innocent people are claimed and innumerable private and public resources and properties were damaged in the state.

"While I accept the responsibility to administer the state, I hope Tigray people, all Ethiopians, federal government, neighboring states, Diasporas and international community will be stand with me to accomplish the mission vested to me to restore stability and create stable administration in the state."

He called on all Ethiopians, Eritrean people, Scholars, investors, professional associations, academia, artists, powerful organizations, Medias, activists religious fathers, community leaders, women and youth associations to stand by the side of the administration to ensure justice and bring about sustainable peace and security in Tigray thereby building prosperous state.

BY TAMERU REGASA

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

