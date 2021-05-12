Southern Africa: SADC - Opening of Extra Ordinary Meeting of Ministers of Health and Those Responsible for HIV and Aids

12 May 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The official opening of the Extra Ordinary Meeting of Ministers of Health and those responsible for HIV and AIDS was virtually hosted by Mozambique, as per a communiqué shared yesterday.

The objective of the meeting was to examine the recommendations of the Expanded Technical Committee on Monitoring the Implementation of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Protocol on Health, and to provide guidance on regional face to face meetings for the May/June 2021 Summit of Heads of States and Government, and Council of Ministers.

In her opening remarks, the Executive Secretary of SADC, DR. Stergomena Lawrence Tax, gave an outlook of the COVID-19 situation in the SADC region adding that Member States have been steadfast in the implementation of public health, and socio-economic measures to control the pandemic.

The vaccination campaign against COVID-19, she underlined, is gaining momentum on the continent, with many countries having rolled out the vaccination drive, and more people being vaccinated.

She thus appealed for increased and equal access to vaccines, enhancement of capacities in research as well as the manufacturing of medicines and vaccines for COVID-19 and other diseases in line to the African Union's recommendation on the importance for Africa to build its capabilities and reduce dependency on global markets.

She also indicated that the Expanded Technical Committee for Coordinating and Monitoring the Implementation of the SADC Protocol on Health, developed guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures to facilitate cross-border movements of goods and public health surveillance.

She expressed her gratitude to each and every one to contribute to the improvement of living standards and the livelihoods of SADC citizens in the fight against COVID-19.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Government of Mauritius

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
CAR Arrests Frenchman With 'Huge Weapons Cache'
Nigerian Govt Tightens Covid-19 Measures
Kazungula Bridge Means Shorter Queues for Southern Africa
'Urgent Need' to Scale Up Response in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.