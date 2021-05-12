Mauritius: Covid-19 - One Positive Case Detected in Camp Diable

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has recorded one positive case during the night.
The person is a resident of Camp Diable and was detected positive following a Contact tracing exercise.
538 patients considered cured have returned home.
Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:
475 cases recorded following Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centres.
123 cases registered in quarantine (negative patients on admission).
37 cases recorded following targeted screening.
7 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Number of active cases at the local level: 82.
Further details will be provided in a communiqué to be issued this afternoon.