Mauritius: Covid-19 - One Positive Case Detected in Camp Diable

press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has recorded one positive case during the night.

The person is a resident of Camp Diable and was detected positive following a Contact tracing exercise.

538 patients considered cured have returned home.

Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:

475 cases recorded following Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centres.

123 cases registered in quarantine (negative patients on admission).

37 cases recorded following targeted screening.

7 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Number of active cases at the local level: 82.

Further details will be provided in a communiqué to be issued this afternoon.