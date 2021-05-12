Mauritius: Covid-19 Press Brief

press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has provided the following details following the detection of a positive case of COVID-19 on Tuesday 11 May 2021.

- The person is a resident of Vacoas.

- The patient's father was tested positive of COVID-19 in a private clinic in the evening of Monday 10 May 2021.

- The positive result of the PCR test at the clinic was confirmed by the Central Laboratory of the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

- During a Contact Tracing exercise, the positive patient informed the doctors at the Ministry that he had undergone a test as he had attended a place of worship where positive cases had been detected.

- The resident of Vacoas also affirmed that he lives with his wife and that the couple has a 16/17 year old daughter, adding that the latter lives with her grandmother.

- Doctors from the Ministry asked the patient if his daughter is currently undergoing any exams and his reply was NO.

- On the same evening, 10 May 2021, a Contact Tracing team visited the patient's residence in Vacoas and came across both his wife and daughter.

- PCR samples were taken from both of them as well as from other relatives living in the same yard.

- The Contact Tracing team asked all those who have been screened not to go out and conveyed that a team from the Ministry of Health and Wellness would transport them to a quarantine centre on the next day, Tuesday, 11 May 2021.

- In the morning of Tuesday 11 May 2021, the Ministry of Education, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology contacted the Ministry of Health and Wellness to inquire about the situation of a student who went for an exam in a secondary school in the Upper Plaines Wilhems.

- The student went to the examination centre accompanied by her aunt. The latter supposedly told the person in charge of the centre that her niece had been in close contact with a positive patient and that she had to be isolated, which was duly done.

- After investigation, the authorities confirmed that she is the daughter of the patient who was tested positive on 10 May 2021.

- The latter had her exams, contrary to her father's reply, and went to the examination centre with her aunt, despite prohibition from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

- The student was placed in quarantine initially, before being transferred to a treatment centre as her PCR test was positive.

- Even if the student was able to take her exam in isolation and without any contact with other students, these facts show that there has been serious infringement of the current sanitary measures and legal actions will be initiated.

- The Ministry of Health and Wellness is working in close collaboration with the Mauritius Examinations Syndicate and the Ministry of Education, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, to monitor the health of students attending that secondary school.

- Arrangements have also been made so that those students can sit for their exams according to the health protocol put in place.