Mauritius: A Total of 87 390 Pcr Tests Carried Out As At 09 May 2021, States Health Minister

12 May 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

Since 05 March 2021, an average of 2 260 PCR tests is being carried out on a daily basis and the total number of tests carried out as at 09 May 2021 is 87 390. The tests include 29 576 samples collected by the Contact Tracing team, 3 864 samples collected from patients admitted in Quarantine Centres and 53 950 samples from those attending Covid Testing Centres and hospital wards respectively.

The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Jagutpal, made this statement, yesterday, at the National Assembly, in reply to a Parliamentary Question pertaining to the PCR tests being carried out so as to detect the presence of COVID-19 amongst the population and places where the samples are stored.

Minister Jagutpal highlighted that the swabs are received in Viral Transport Medium or Nuclear Acid Testing Medium in cold boxes and conveyed to the Virology Department of the Laboratory where the tests are conducted on the same day.

Furthermore, he underlined that analysis of the PCR tests is presently being carried out by the Central Health Laboratory at Candos and the Airport Health Laboratory located at SSR International Airport. The Central Health Laboratory, he pointed out, has the capacity to conduct 2 000 tests per day, while the Airport Health Laboratory can conduct 1 500 tests on a daily basis.

Dr Jagutpal added that, apart from these two laboratories, PCR tests are also being carried out by two private laboratories, namely, Wellkin (C-Care) Laboratory and NOVA Lab with a capacity of 500 and 300 tests per day respectively.

