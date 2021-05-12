Nigeria: Okorocha Knocks Buhari Govt, Says It Must Change Style

12 May 2021
Leadership (Abuja)

The Senator representing Imo West, Rochas Okorocha, has said injustice and pervasive poverty were responsible for the anger and frustration in the land against the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Okorocha, who is also a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), stated this while hosting the less-privileged Nigerian Muslims at his private office in Abuja, on Tuesday.

The former Imo State governor, said the APC-led Federal Government, must begin to take steps to address injustice and tackle poverty in order to restore calm.

Okorocha said, "I will comfortably say 75 per cent are not happy at this moment. There is nothing productive that can come from this nation for as long as this alarming number remains unhappy. Whatever we can use to guarantee their happiness as a nation, we should do that.

"You can't solve a problem unless you know the causative. The cause of our Nigerian problem lies in injustice and poverty and the quicker government moves to address the issue of injustice, the better it is for our nation to reduce the level of anger on the nation."

The lawmaker, however, encouraged Nigerians not to despair to the point of giving up on the country, but rather be optimistic that a new Nigeria will soon emerge.

