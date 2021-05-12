Malawi: High Court Judge Ruth Chinangwa Reserves Ruling in Court Injunction Obtained By Refugees

The Government of Malawi will have to wait a little longer to finalize its campaign to relocate refugees and asylum seekers to Dzaleka Refugee Camp as the High Court in Lilongwe has reserved its ruling on the injunction refugees and asylum seekers obtained last month.

The court order stopped the government from enforcing the relocation exercise, which the Minister of Homeland Security Richard Chimwendo Banda says is aimed at bringing sanity in the country.

Hence, through Nervous Chisiza, the State applied for the vacation grant of leave of the injunction to commence judicial review.

And on Tuesday morning, officials from the Office of the Attorney General of Malawi this morning appeared before High Court Judge Ruth Chinangwa in order to vacate the injunction.

But Chinangwa reserved her ruling on the matter. She has since adjourned the matter to 26 May 2021 when she will deliver her ruling.