Zimbabwe: Never Gasho Dies of Covid-19

11 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Popular jazz musician, Never Gasho popularly known as "Chief Mutota" in showbiz circles has died.

He was 65.

According to a close source, it is suspected that Gasho succumbed to Covid-19 on Monday night at his Karoi home.

