Namibia: Mob Killers Jailed Over 2008 Murder

THREE men involved in the killing of a teenager in a mob attack at Okahandja 13 years ago were sent to prison when their trial finally came to an end in the Windhoek Regional Court yesterday.

The men's trial was concluded with magistrate Alexis Diergaardt sentencing one of them, Seth Awaseb (32), to a 12-year prison term.

One of Awaseb's co-accused, who was 16 years old when he was involved in the incident that led to him being convicted of murder, was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Another accused, who was also 16 years of age at the time of the incident, received a prison term of two years, after the magistrate found him guilty of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, instead of murder.

Awaseb and his co-accused were charged over the killing of the 17-year-old Marcel de Klerk at Okahandja on 4 April 2008.

De Klerk died of stab injuries to his chest after he had been attacked by a group of people outside a bar in the town's Nau-Aib area.

Awaseb, his two co-accused who ended up being convicted with him, and another two accused first went on trial in the Windhoek Regional Court in April 2009, with all of them denying guilt. After repeated delays in the matter, the trial had to start afresh following the initial presiding magistrate's appointment as a High Court judge.

The new trial began before Diergaardt in September 2019, when all the accused again denied guilt.

The magistrate convicted Awaseb and two of the other accused two weeks ago.

During the trial, the court heard that De Klerk had been involved in an altercation with Awaseb at a bar on 4 April 2008. During that incident, he punched Awaseb on the nose.

Awaseb left the scene in a car and returned to the bar after he had collected some of his friends from their homes. With his return to the bar, he and his friends were armed with lethal weapons, which they used in an attack on De Klerk.

After his arrest, Awaseb told the police he struck De Klerk with a panga, while one of his friends stabbed De Klerk with an assegai and another hit him with a knobkierie.

One of Awaseb's co-accused - then 16 years old, and now sentenced to 10 years in prison - told the police he stabbed De Klerk with an assegai, while Awaseb "chopped the guy with a panga" and his "colleagues" also joined in the attack on De Klerk.

The other accused, who was convicted of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, related to the police that he assaulted De Klerk with a knobkierie.

Diergaardt commented during the sentencing that despite their youthfulness at the time of the fatal incident, the two younger accused "acted like ordinary criminals and not like youth". They attacked De Klerk, who was defenceless against them, as a gang, and left him in a street to die, she remarked.

The accused were granted bail after two months in police custody.

Public prosecutor Filemon Nyau represented the state during the second trial. Awaseb was represented by defence lawyer Susan Nyatondo in the last stage of the trial, while the two younger accused were represented by Flora Gaes and Charles Beukes.