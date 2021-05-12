Namibia: Assault Victim Claims Police Changed Case Number

AN employee of furniture store Sleepmasters at Otjiwarongo claims the police at the town have changed the number of a criminal case he opened against his boss.

Desmund Noabeb (26), who appeared in a video clip last month being assaulted by his supervisor, said he opened a case of common assault against his boss Tobias Mathew on 7 April this year.

However, Noabeb, who works as a general clerk in the shop, claims that initially the case number was recorded as CR42/04/2021 but was later changed to CR42/06/2021 without his knowledge.

Noabeb said he only realised last week that the case was changed when he took the proof of payment for the admission of guilt paid by Mathew so that it could be used as evidence in court.

"I don't know how and why the investigation officer had to change the number to June. This is a destruction to the case [... ] what intentions or interest does the investigation officer have in the case?" he asked.

He said he and Mathew are still on suspension after the assault, however, a disciplinary hearing has been completed.

Investigation officer Frans Otnuka denied Noabeb's allegations that the case number was changed.

"Nothing was changed. There is no way that a case number can be changed in the interest of another person. I did my job and I continue to do my job very professionally," he said.

He added that Noabeb did not take the J88 form to the doctor, as he was required to do, and the docket has been closed.

A J88 is a form filled in by a medical doctor documenting injuries sustained by the victim in any circumstance where a legal investigation is to follow.