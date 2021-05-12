Namibia: Police Deny Blame Over Death of Baby Gabriel

THE police say they have not taken action against the officer involved in an incident that led to the death of a one-month-old baby last month because they should not be blamed for what happened.

This was confirmed by the baby's parents, who said they had failed to get the details of the officer who was driving the van from the Epako Police Station at Gobabis.

Baby Gabriel Cloete, who was being transported with his parents in the back of a police van, sustained a severe head injury on 21 April, which his parents blame on the recklessness of the police officer who was driving the vehicle. They had gone to report the theft of a blanket and the officer ordered them to ride in the back of the vehicle to direct him to the house of the suspect.

The police commander in the Omaheke region, Andreas Haingura, said the matter is still under investigation and the police were not the bad guys.

"This is too sensitive. When I read the story, the media seemed to mislead the nation," Haingura said. "Because of the baby's death it now appears as if the police are heartless," he added.

Haingura last month said a case of culpable homicide had been opened against the officer who was driving the van. "The case is still under investigation," he said at the time.

The baby's father, Stephanus Eiseb (39), criticised police inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga for comments he made. "We needed help, that's why we went to the police station. It's not right that Ndeitunga said we should have refused the lift or that Lucia should have stayed home with the baby. It was dark and Gobabis is a dangerous town," Eiseb said.

"We had no authority to go into the suspect's house and take the blankets, that's why we went to the police station," he added.

Eiseb said the driver's frustrations could have come from the fact that he could not locate the suspect's house as they were seated at the back of the van.

"The officer could have let her sit in front, so she could direct him to the suspect's house," said Eiseb, adding that the officers are covering up for each other and do not empathise that they had lost a child.

"Our son is still at the morgue as we have not buried him because we do not want to bury him with the evidence," said Eiseb.

Human rights lawyer Norman Tjombe said he had contacted the parents but could not give further comment.

Ombudsman John Walters said the police should have an independent police investigative unit. "The police should not investigate themselves, to avoid claims of investigations not being transparent and fair," Walters said.

Walters said the police should not be blamed as investigations are still ongoing, however, the officer concerned should have used better judgement and not have made a mother with two babies sit at the back of a van.

Walters added that his office would have taken the case up but did not want to interfere with police investigations.