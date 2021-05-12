Namibia/Tanzania: Gladiators Drawn Against Twiga Stars

THE Brave Gladiators received a tough opponent in Tanzania after the draw for the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations was made at the Confederation of African Football's headquarters in Cairo on Monday.

A record number of 44 countries will take part in the qualification process, which will consist of a first round of 22 matches and a second round of 11 matches, with those 11 winners then joining the hosts Morocco at the Women's Afcon finals next year.

The winner between the Brave Gladiators and Tanzania's Twiga Stars will play the winner between Malawi and Zambia for a place at the finals.

Tanzania will host the first leg between 5 and 17 June, while Namibia will host the second leg in September, although they will have to play their home game in another country if their stadiums have not been upgraded to CAF's satisfaction by then.

There is not much to choose between Namibia and Tanzania with regard to their Fifa rankings, with Tanzania ranked 142nd in the world and 21st in Africa, while Namibia is ranked 146th and 22nd in Africa.

The last time the two sides met, though in 2012, Tanzania were convincing winners after they beat Namibia 5-2 at home and 2-0 away in Afcon qualifying matches, and Jacky Gertze, the head of the Namibia Football Association's women's department said they will be tough opponents.

"Tanzania are definitely very tough opponents and the last time we played they won quite comfortably. They have also been quite active recently and last year already played three international matches," she said.

Ït's true that we are quite close to them on the Fifa rankings and when we were active we did well, but we have also had long periods of inactivity. We didn't play in the Cosafa Cup last year, which is an important competition because you get to play at least three matches in a row," she added.

The Brave Gladiators' last matches were two friendlies against Angola at the Sam Nujoma Stadium last month that they won 4-0 and 1-0, and although Angola is even ranked higher at 126 in the world and 17th in Africa, Gertze still rated Tanzania as a better side.

"Angola plays regularly, that's why they have a good ranking, but Tanzania is much stronger. Their players are real footballers and they can keep possession very well. We only have three weeks to prepare so the players will need to go into camp as soon as possible," she said.

Mammie Kasaona, meanwhile, will take over as the Gladiators' caretaker coach from Robert Nauseb, after the NFA executive committee confirmed her in that role at their Heja Lodge meeting on 27 and 28 March.

NFA secretary general Franco Cosmos said that Kasaona as well as Brave Warriors coach Bobby Samaria were appointed as caretaker coaches 'till the end of June at the NFA's executive committee meeting at the end of March.

"The term of office of all our coaches expired at the end of March, but we just asked Robert to continue in April for the two friendly matches against Angola.

The NFA's executive committee resolved that the contracts of all our coaches must be advertised, but the advertising and recruitment process will take till 25 May and we can't wait that long. So the excom decided to appoint Mammie as caretaker coach till June, while they also decided that Bobby Samaria will be the caretaker coach of the Brave Warriors till the end of June."

Cosmos also denounced recent reports that they had appointed an Italian, Roberto Landi, as the new Brave Warriors coach.

"People will only start applying once the post has been advertised, and the reports about Roberto Landi are not true. How can we appoint Bobby Samaria for two months if we have employed another coach," he said.

The former Brave Gladiators coach, Nauseb, meanwhile, expressed disappointment at not being part of the coaching staff anymore, but said he will definitely reapply for the post.

Ï'm not part of the women's coaching set up anymore, it doesn't look like they want to continue with me. I only heard about it (his non-renewal) from other people, that I'm not part of the set-up anymore and that they employed Mammie Kasaona as the interim coach. But I don't doubt my abilities and will definitely reapply for the post when it is advertised again. I think the team played very well, we won both our matches when I was in charge, but people have their own agendas," he said.