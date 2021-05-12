Zimbabwe: HAB Steps Up Preparations for Inter-Provincial Championships

11 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Ellina Mhlanga

The Harare Athletics Board is this Saturday set to continue with its selection for the provincial team that will compete at the Inter-provincial Championships to be held in two weeks' time.

The province got their preparations for the inter-provincials underway over the weekend with the Mr Pace Challenge, which they were using as their first selection competition.

It was the second meet held in Harare since the resumption of sport this year.

Harare coaches' co-ordinator, Collen Makaza, said there has been some notable improvement by the athletes but they still need to reach their peak.

"The weekend's event was the second event in Harare, but the athletes are not yet at the point where we can say this one is good or not. But for now they are in the rhythm of competition, it's better for now and maybe when we reach the inter-provincials they will be 100 percent fit.

"The second selection event will be this weekend on Saturday," said Makaza.

They are set to finalise their team after Saturday's Amen Academy Championships, which is the second selection event.

Harare are the hosts for the inter-provincials to take place in two weeks' time and would want to field athletes in all events since they do not have travelling expenses that usually limit provinces in terms of the size of their team.

"We will continue with our assessment on Saturday. We had some promising athletes in the previous competition, in almost all events and I think after Saturday we will have the list of names of athletes that would have made the team.

"As hosts for the inter-provincials we have an advantage, we can field athletes in all events, which might not be possible for other provinces.

"We have the numbers and we are looking forward to coming up with a strong team," said Makaza.

The inter-provincials had been set for the first week of June but were moved back to this month following the announcement of the Africa Senior Championships that are scheduled for June 1 to 5.

