Zimbabwe: Harare Amateur Swimming Concludes Season

Harare Amateur Swimming concluded their season on a high note when they hosted their Short Course Gala at Chisipite Senior School over the weekend.

The competition attracted swimmers from different clubs including Highlands, Sharks, Spartans, Pirates Zimbabwe, Harare Otters, and Stingrays Swimming Academy.

The likes of Limbikani Kalipengule, Matida Musere, Tanatsirwa Chitsurura all from Highlands, Anje Van As of Pirates Zimbabwe and Ryan Franceys from Spartans were among top swimmers dominated most of the events they competed in.

Franceys was the first to touch the wall in the boys 15 and Over 200m freestyle in 2 minutes 05.21 seconds. He also claimed the 50m butterfly event in 28.37 seconds as well as the 100m butterfly in 1 minute 03.06 seconds and the 200m individual medley.

Kalipengule won the boys 13 to 14 years 200m freestyle in 2 minutes 17.76 seconds. He went on to win the 50m butterfly in 31.82 seconds and the 200m breaststroke in 2 minutes 59.56 seconds.

Kalipengule also won the 100m butterfly and 50m breaststroke events.

Van As came tops in the girls 13 to 14 years 200m freestyle in 2 minutes 21.27 seconds and the 100m butterfly in 1 minute 11.81 seconds among several events she took part in.

Chitsurura, who captained HAS team for the South Africa National Junior Championships, won the girls 15 and Over 50m butterfly with a time of 31.18 seconds and the 50m freestyle in 28.31 seconds.

Musere won the girls 13 to 14 50m backstroke in 34.51 seconds and 200m backstroke in 3 minutes 04.36 seconds among other events.

Highlands' Unathi Chibanda set a new provincial record for the girls Under-9, 50m freestyle and is in the process of being ratified.

HAS public relations officer, Shingirai Mtetwa, expressed satisfaction over the just-ended 2020/2021 season as they managed to hold most of their events despite the challenges posed by Covid-19.

"We made the best of the situation given the pandemic. We are satisfied with the way things have gone as our swimmers had the opportunity to swim, they were not idle.

"We are hoping that the season 2021/2022 will be different and that our swimmers will be able to go on more tours," Mtetwa said.