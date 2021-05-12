Zimbabwe: Lady Chevrons Back in Action

11 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Grace Chingoma

The Zimbabwe women's cricket team will be back in action again next week when they host South Africa Emerging side in five one-day matches.

The Lady Chevrons were last in action in February against Pakistan women's team before the series was cut short due to travel arrangements.

The Zimbabwe team will have an opportunity to prepare ahead of ICC women's Cricket World Cup qualifiers coming up later in the year.

The Women's Cricket World Cup was rescheduled to March and April 2022 in New Zealand.

The Lady Chevrons matches against South Africa Emerging side have been scheduled for May 18, 20, 22, 24 and 26 at Queen Sports Club in Bulawayo.

The team has been in camp since last week. They meet the South Africa Emerging side who last month were in Bangladesh before their tour was cut short due to soaring Covid-19 cases in that country.

