Algeria: Mobile Telephony - Mobilis, Djezzy Licenses Renewed for 5 Years

The licenses of Algerie Telecom Mobile (ATM, Mobilis) and Optimum Telecom Algerie (OTM, Djezzy) for electronic and cellular communications network exploitation have been renewed for a period of five (05) years, the Prime Ministry announced Tuesday in a statement.
Top Headlines: Algeria
