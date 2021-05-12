Algeria: Mobile Telephony - Mobilis, Djezzy Licenses Renewed for 5 Years

12 May 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

The licenses of Algerie Telecom Mobile (ATM, Mobilis) and Optimum Telecom Algerie (OTM, Djezzy) for electronic and cellular communications network exploitation have been renewed for a period of five (05) years, the Prime Ministry announced Tuesday in a statement.

