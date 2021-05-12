Zimbabwe: Suspected Poaching Gang Attacks, Burns Investigator in His Vehicle

A gang of unknown suspected poachers allegedly cornered a 28-year-old anti-poaching investigator on Sunday afternoon and burnt him in his car near Matshiloni area, along the road leading Masvingo.

The man, who is employed by the International Anti-Poaching Foundation (IAPF), was reportedly traveling from Beitbridge to Harare in a Toyota Runx when he was attacked by the gang which was traveling in two vehicles.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi was not readily available for comment today, but Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife (Zimparks) spokesperson Mr Tinashe Farawo confirmed the incident.

"This is an unfortunate incident, where suspected poachers attacked an International Anti-Poaching Foundation investigator in Beitbridge.

"They sprinkled the investigator's vehicle with petrol and set it on fire. He incurred burn wounds and was initially taken to Beitbridge Hospital where he was then airlifted to Harare for further treatment," said Mr Farawo.

He said the authority was concerned that the law enforcement agents involved in anti-poaching activities are always at risk of encountering such incidences.

Mr Farawo said in most cases they were having deadly contacts with armed poachers.

He appealed for anyone with information to contact the Zimparks and the police so that they may bring the suspects to justice.