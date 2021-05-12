Zimbabwe: Mary Mubaiwa Hospitalised

Herald Zimbabwe
Embattled former wife to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Mary Mubaiwa (file photo).
11 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

Estranged wife to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Mary Mubaiwa, has been hospitalised in Harare and the case in which she is accused of assaulting a house maid was deferred to next month.

Harare regional magistrate Mrs Letwin Rwodzi went to the hospital for the remand where she set June 29 as the trial date.

Mubaiwa is being charged with assault after she allegedly bashed a family child minder, Delight Munyoro, outside Hellenic School in 2019.

The State had applied for a warrant of arrest for Mubaiwa after she failed to attend court but her lawyer Ms Beatrice Mtetwa opted for the court to visit Mubaiwa where she is admitted for the court to appreciate her condition.

Mrs Rwodzi agreed to visit Mubaiwa at the medical institution where she is admitted.

On her last appearance, Mubaiwa sought a postponement of the matter saying she was very ill, under heavy medication and could not comprehend court proceedings.

Mubaiwa is also facing separate charges of attempted murder after she allegedly tried to kill Vice President Chiwenga while he was in a South African hospital.

She is also facing money laundering charges.

On those charges, Mubaiwa, applied for refusal for further remand arguing that it was now 15 months of her attending court with the State failing to complete investigations into her matter.

She said the State had promised to complete investigations within a month into her arrest, but had failed.

Ms Mtetwa argued that the State was aware of the complexity of extra-territorial investigations when they made a one month promise.

She made the application after the State led by Mrs Netsai Mushayabasa applied for a postponement of the matter to allow police to complete investigations into the matter.

Mrs Mushayabasa told the court that there were extra-territorial investigations which needed to be carried out in South Africa.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
CAR Arrests Frenchman With 'Huge Weapons Cache'
'Urgent Need' to Scale Up Response in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique
Spain, Morocco in Diplomatic Row Over Western Sahara Leader
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.