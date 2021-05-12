Zimbabwe: English Team Mourn Ledwin Dondo

ENGLISH netball Superleague club, Surrey Storm, have paid tribute to the late Gems team manager, Ledwin Dondo.

The club's players wore black armbands during Sunday's game against Strathclyde Sirens.

Surrey Storm are home to Zimbabwe captain, Felisitus Kwangwa, who joined the club last year.

They lost 39-52 to Strathclyde Sirens.

But, they underlined their professionalism, and close links to Zimbabwe, by wearing black armbands, in memory of Dondo.

"I was happy, if I may say, she is no more but the work she did speaks for itself," said Kwangwa.

"It's good to see someone, who contributed something in your life, in your career, being honoured because it's more of like celebrating her life."

The Gems' captain has fond memories of the late Dondo, who will be buried today, at Glen Forest Memorial Park. "My first time to know her was in 2014, when I first made it into the national team when we went for the World Cup qualifiers in Botswana.

"She was a loving and caring person.

"She was someone with genuine love, who didn't fake love, a prayer warrior and was so passionate about netball.

"When it came to netball, she would do everything whole-heartedly.

"I think she even faced a lot of criticism about her age, and why she was still the manager or the coach, for the national team but I think it all came from her love for sport and netball."

Her last conversation with Dondo was last year, when she joined Surrey Storm.

"She was always encouraging me and she could tell when you were down and would come and talk to you, and she would preach to you, on top of that.

"When I heard about the news, actually, I heard someone asking if it was true that she had passed on and I had to enquire, that's when I was told she was no more.

"I was heartbroken.

"The last time I heard from her was when she was congratulating me when I moved this side.

"She was just telling me that hard work pays and God's time is the best. She told me to just keep praying, those were her last words to me.

"We have lost an icon in netball, there are a lot of people who can testify to that," Kwangwa said.

Vitality Netball Superleague tweeted about the gesture by Surrey Storm and also paid tribute to Dondo.

"The @SurreyStorm players are wearing black armbands in memory of Zimbabwe's Ledwin Dondo.

"Ledwin spent 17 years in charge of the Gems and was the team manager for their first-ever Netball World Cup in 2019.

"Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time."