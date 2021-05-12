Zimbabwe: Zga Rolls Out Calendar

Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Golf Association have released the 2021 calendar which is packed with a number of tournaments.

The top amateur players will fight in several tournaments with the Julius Robinson Trophy, which was held at Wingate last week, getting the ball rolling. The local golf clubs will now shift focus to the annual Champion of Champions this weekend. With a loaded scheduled, the players will hardly take a break.

The next stop will be Bulawayo Golf Club, for the Matebeleland Amateur, on May 22 and 23. Three tournaments have been lined up for next month, starting with the Masvingo Open, between June 5 and 7.

Then, the golfers will compete in the Mawegu Open at Kadoma Golf Club on June 12 and 13 and the Manicaland Open, between the weekend of June 26 and 27.

The month of July will also have three tournaments -- the Chapman Grand Slam, Midlands Amateur, and the national finals, which are qualifiers for the Windhoek Lager tournament. A three-day Zimbabwe national amateur tournament is set for August, the same month the Harare Amateur Championships will be held.

2021 Calendar of Events

Dugmore and Fellowship March 13-14; Julius Robinson April 24-25; Club Championships May 15-16; Matabeleland Amateur May 22-23; Masvingo Amateur June 3-4; Mawegu Amatuer June 12-13; Manicaland Open June 26-27; Chapman Grand Slam July 10-11; Midlands Amateur July 24-25, National Finals Windhoek Lager Paris International Club qualifiers (TBA); Zimbabwe National Amateur August 7-9; Harare Amateur August 21-22; Bata Power Open September 5-6, Royal Vase and Bowl Sept 11-12; Hillside Masters October 11-12; Elephant Hills Open October 23-24; Platinum Classic October 23-24, Zim Matchplay November 7-9; Filande November 19-20.