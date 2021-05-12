Zimbabwe: Relocation of Idai Victims Speeded Up

The construction of permanent homes for Cyclone Idai victims, who are still living in a temporary camp, is being expedited by Government with at least 105 houses set to be ready for occupation by June, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has said.

He said this after touring the construction site in Chimanimani, Manicaland Province yesterday, as part of his working visit to the province.

Yesterday, VP Chiwenga also visited Westend, Ngangu, Jopa and Kopa.

He said the construction of houses will go on alongside the rehabilitation of infrastructure such as clinics, roads and schools in the area.

I am here wearing two hats, one I am representing my leader and leader of our country President Mnangagwa who would want to know the progress we have made. I am here also as Minister of Health (and Child Care). I want to acquaint myself with the state of health care provision, said VP Chiwenga.

But at the core of it all, is to fix the terrible experience that befell us when we were struck by Cyclone Idai. I am advised that the road that connects Kopa and Jopa is in a very bad state. We want to see to it that this road is fixed before the onset of rains.

In terms of housing, I have been briefed that we now have 55 built up houses which are at different stages of construction and we really want to thank the Ministry of Public Works (and Local Government) and all partners that have come on board to assist.

VP Chiwenga said Government was committed to the restoration of livelihoods of communities affected by Cyclone Idai, which hit Chimanimani and Chipinge in a big way in 2017, leading to over 300 deaths, injuries and infrastructure development.

He added that President Mnangagwa has made a commitment to ensure communities affected by Cyclone Idai are restored through rehabilitation of infrastructure including roads, boreholes, schools, health facilities and bridges.

In response to the Cyclone Idai disaster, Government with assistance from development partners and well-wishers, embarked on several projects to bring relief to the affected communities.

I am here today, with this team of ministers and senior Government officials to assess and monitor the implementation of these projects.

As we witness some of these developments, it is gratifying to note that road restoration works within Chimanimani district which include Wengezi-Chimanimani road, Charter-Machongwe-Kepa road, Kurwaisimba-Muchadziya road and Kopa-Mutsvangwa road have been completed, save for the Kopa-Jopa and Kopa-Vimba roads which are still under construction, he said.

At Chimanimani rural hospital, VP Chiwenga was told that there was a challenge of an ambulance service.

He immediately activated systems in his ministry to deliver an ambulance at the institution immediately.

VP Chiwenga also promised to periodically visit the work sites so that he pushes for the completion of all the pending projects.

Chief Mutambara born, Mr Donald Mutambara, thanked Vice President Chiwenga for following up on the projects to make sure they are completed.

I am happy the project (housing) is going on very well, and people here are happy that they will soon move in, in these beautiful houses, said the Chief. People who spoke to The Herald said they were happy Government is building decent shelter for them as well as resuscitating infrastructure.