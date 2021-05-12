Gabon: Appointment of the National Director of the Pontifical Mission Societies, Fr. Hajjar Mangomo Nanga

Vatican City — On March 19, 2021 Cardinal Luis Antonio G. Tagle, Prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, appointed Fr. Hajjar Mangomo Nanga, of the clergy of the diocese of Franceville as National Director of the Pontifical Mission Societies (PMS) in Gabon for a five-year period (2021-2026).

The new National Director was born on April 8, 1986 in Koulamoutou, Gabon, and was ordained a priest on August, 10 2013 in Franceville.

After primary and secondary studies, in 2006 he attended the preparatory course at the Maria Regina degli Apostoli major Seminary in Otélé (Yaoundé), then studied philosophy at the same Seminary (2007-2009). He studied theology (2009-2012) at the Catholic University of Central Africa Nkolbisson and in 2015 he obtained a Master in Social and Management Sciences. Since 2015 he has held the following positions in the diocese of Franceville: diocesan treasurer, diocesan director of development projects, diocesan director of the PMS, member of the Episcopal Council and of the Presbyteral Council, in charge of the development projects of the Episcopal Conference of Gabon and of the Patrimonial Commission of the diocese.