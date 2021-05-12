Namibia: Navachab's Historic Blast Takes It Underground

11 May 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Navachab Gold Mine recently reached a significant milestone in its plans to undertake underground mining when it executed a historic blast resulting in a 5.5m x 5.5m portal drive.

This is the first step towards the mine's plans to undertake underground mining in addition to the open pit mining it has been operating since its establishment in 1989.

The mine is conducting a trial underground mining project as a result of positive outcomes by a conceptual study conducted in 2020. This comes at a cost of more than N$160 million and aims to employ 90 staff for the trial underground mining period.

The trial mine is to run until the end of 2021 after which further studies will be conducted to assess underground mining viability.

Managing Director, George Botshiwe said that Navachab's expansion endeavours were brought about by the successful employee-driven turnaround strategy - aptly named Project Khaima (rise up in the local Damara language).

"Project Khaima enabled the mine to turnaround the unsustainable cost base which faced us in 2018 to a sustainable cash flow position, which has made the company self-funding and has enabled investment into expansion projects which are critical to the sustainability of the mine," Botshiwe said.

Botshiwe added that the trial mine and eventual underground mining will open up a huge opportunity for Navachab, placing it on an upward trajectory. Navachab Gold Mine has additional expansion plans which will be revealed in due course.

The historic blast resulted in a 5.5m x 5.5m portal drive.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
CAR Arrests Frenchman With 'Huge Weapons Cache'
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
'Urgent Need' to Scale Up Response in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique
Spain, Morocco in Diplomatic Row Over Western Sahara Leader

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.