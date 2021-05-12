South Africa: Independent Electoral Commission On Candidates Contesting Municipal By-Elections On 19 May 2021

press release

Over 145 candidates from 29 political parties are set to contest the by-elections in 40 wards on 19 May 2021. The 145 candidates, including eight independent candidates, were certified as contestants for the by-elections on 3 May 2021. Of the candidates, 86 (59.31%) are male and 59 (40.69%) are female.

The by-elections will be held across seven provinces: Eastern Cape (7 wards), Free State (2 wards), Gauteng (16 wards), KwaZulu-Natal (7 wards), Limpopo (4 wards) and Mpumalanga (4 wards). A total of 362 965 voters are registered to participate in these by-elections.

The full list of candidates contesting these by-elections is attached.

The by-elections will be held under strict new COVID-19 protocols aimed at ensuring the safety of voters, election staff, party agents, observers and other stakeholders.

These include implementing strict social distancing practices outside and inside voting stations along with the use of hand sanitisers as voters enter and exit the voting station.

Voters, election staff and all those entering the voting station will be required to wear a mask at all times. Voters are also encouraged to bring their own pens to mark their ballot papers, although pens will be provided and sanitized after each use.

