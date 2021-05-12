South Africa: Former SARS Auditors Arrested in R321 Million Tax Evasion Scheme

12 May 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Two former South African Revenue Service (SARS) auditors, have been arrested for alleged tax evasion worth approximately R321 million.

The Johannesburg Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team made the arrests on Tuesday.

The auditors - Corah Madlepollo Kooko (39) and Noluthando Sipokazi Mbanga (45) - and their runner, Mndolozi Mncube (44) have been charged for tax fraud in contravention of the Value Added Tax Act, as well as Customs and Excise Act.

The latter had an actual loss of over R277 million. Of this, R44 million had already been recovered through investigation in conjunction with SARS.

In a statement, the Hawks said between 2013 and 2016, SARS investigators identified extensive VAT fraud with small and medium enterprises sectors registered as VAT merchants.

"The fraud related to the claiming of undue VAT refunds from SARS and money laundering pertaining to these companies and their directors working in cahoots," said Captain Lloyd Ramovha.

He said the Hawks investigation uncovered that the syndicate involves more than twenty individuals and various companies.

"Taxpayers, runners, SARS current and former employees, as well as bank employees were also caught up in the web of deceit. Most of the fraudulent invoices were uploaded from the SARS branch in Randfontein where some of the implicated suspects were based," he said.

The Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crime Court granted the trio R10 000 bail each and the case was postponed to 13 July 2021 pending further investigation.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
CAR Arrests Frenchman With 'Huge Weapons Cache'
'Urgent Need' to Scale Up Response in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Spain, Morocco in Diplomatic Row Over Western Sahara Leader

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.