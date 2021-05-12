South Africa: Spotlight On Sanitation, Health and Hygiene

12 May 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Eastern Cape Water and Sanitation, in collaboration with Education Department and various municipalities, will this month embark on a number of activities to raise awareness on the importance of sanitation, health and hygiene, and water conservation.

This forms part of sanitation activities undertaken this month under the theme "Sanitation for Health and Dignity", to increase awareness about the importance of sanitation, health and hygiene.

The provincial department said that activities will focus on raising awareness on government's efforts in the provision of adequate water and sanitation facilities.

"They will include school education awareness, public education programmes and road shows aimed at encouraging people to take action and raise the profile of sanitation, as well as health and hygiene," the department said in a statement.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), 829 000 people die each year from diarrhoea as a result of unsafe drinking-water, sanitation, and hand hygiene.

"Safe drinking-water, sanitation and hygiene are crucial to human health and well-being. Safe water, sanitation and hygiene is not only a prerequisite to health, but contributes to livelihoods, school attendance and dignity and helps to create resilient communities living in healthy environments," WHO said.

The awareness campaign will run throughout the month, and activities will be in line with all COVID-19 regulations.

