South Africa: Premier Alan Winde Updates On the Covid-19 and Vaccines 11 May

Update on the coronavirus and vaccines by Premier Alan Winde

As of 1pm on 11 May 2021, the Western Cape has 2343 active Covid-19 infections, with a total of 288 754 people having been infected with Covid-19 to date and 274 738 recoveries. A total of 74 777 vaccines received to date as part of the Sisonke trial have been administered by 5pm on 10 May 2021.

The Western Cape has recorded 8 additional deaths since our last daily update on Monday, 10 May, bringing the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in the province to 11 673. We send our condolences to their loved ones at this time.

Please note that the data for the sub-district level, as listed in the daily maps, is sourced from the Western Cape Government's Covid-19 Dashboard. To view the Dashboard, visit: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/covid-19-dashboard

Additional data is available on the Western Cape Covid-19 data dashboard which also features active cases per sub-district, active cases per 100 000 and 7-day moving averages.

Premier Winde takes #LetsDoThis vaccination drive to Cape Town Central Station

With just 6 days to go until the start of Phase 2 of the vaccination programme, I held a #LetsDoThis vaccination registration drive at Cape Town Central Station today to encourage vaccine registrations. Please see photos attached.

During my visit, I helped to register two commuters who were over 60 years. I also shared leaflets with commuters on registering and encouraged those not yet eligible for registration to help a family member or friend who is over 60 to register for the vaccine.

Among those that I engaged with was Pamela Anthony from Tafelsig. Pamela explained to me that she was not sure of how to register for the vaccine and I explained how quick and easy it is. On being registered, Pamela said, "I am very grateful that I am now registered. I wasn't sure how to do it before, but it is simple".

I also had the opportunity to engage with a healthcare worker from Lentegeur Hospital during my visit who advised me that she had had her vaccine. She said: "I encourage people to register for their vaccine. I had no side-effects from my vaccine. I also encourage people to engage with their healthcare practitioners if they have any concerns."

Mariam Tukushe from Khayelitsha also had not yet registered for her vaccine, but is now excited to be on the EVDS system. Mariam said: "I was confused about the process. I asked the Premier how to register and I am now registered for my vaccine."

It was a privilege to be able to assist Pamela and Mariam, and I encourage all residents to play their part in ensuring that those who are eligible for vaccines are registered.

I also want to encourage all residents in our province to help do the same, by calling a family member, member of the community, or friend, who is 60 years or older.

Vaccines are rigorously tested internationally and locally and are proven to be safe and effective. If you are 60 or older, register to be vaccinated by following this quick and easy process:

Visit www.westerncape.gov.za and click on the link to register

Capture your basic details, including your ID or passport number

Provide a cellphone number, where confirmation of your registration and future booking details will be SMSed

Indicate where and when you would like to be vaccinated

Enter your medical aid details if you have one - it doesn't matter if you don't.

Check that all your details are correct, and press submit. The system will send you an SMS to verify your registration on the system. When it is your turn, you will receive a second SMS with your appointment time and place. You will need to show this at vaccination sites, with your identification document.

Should you receive a 2-dose vaccine, such as the Pfizer vaccine, you will be given a follow-up appointment date.

The following contact details can also be used to register:

Dial *134*832# and follow the prompts (FREE on all South African Networks)

Whatsapp the word REGISTER to 0600 123456

The Western Cape Government's Covid-19 dashboard has been updated

The Western Cape Government is committed to transparency of Covid-19 data, so that residents have the information they need to change their behaviour and stay safe. To achieve this objective, we launched an award-winning public facing dashboard - which has had more than 2 million visitors to date.

To make sure that we keep on innovating, the Department of Health has now updated the Covid-19 Dashboard with new and exciting features to better promote transparency and awareness.

Among the most important additions is the "Resurgence Monitor". This looks at two main metrics:

The percentage increase week on week in new Covid-19 cases; and

The percentage increase week on week in the percentage of average positive cases.

If both these indicators increase over 10% for 7 consecutive days, we regard it as an alert. If both these indicators increase over 20% for 7 consecutive days, we regard it as a resurgence. This means that we can now use the dashboard to predict a third wave.

The updates to the dashboard include the most updated vaccination data in the Western Cape on the dashboard. We have also included information on Covid-19 reinfections, which forms part of the total case number.

The Covid-19 dashboard now features a new "Demographic Profile" component. It includes an age and gender profile for all Covid-19 cases and deaths. The information can be filtered by the district across the province. It also includes a graph showing cases as a proportion of their age-band across the entire epidemic as a means of identifying age-based outbreaks particularly in the inter-wave period.