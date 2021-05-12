Cote d'Ivoire: Being a Catechist Is "An Inspiration From God", Says Guillaume Gnagne, a Catechist for More Than 50 Years

Abidjan — "If the Pope cares about catechists today, it is a joy for me", says Guillaume Gnagne, catechist since 1966 in the local Adjoukrou language (a population of the south of the country) on the occasion of the publication, on May 11, 2021, of the Motu Proprio of Pope Francis "Antiquum Ministerium" which establishes the lay ministry of the catechist. "In the past the catechist was not taken into consideration, he collaborated in the work of God, but he was not taken into consideration as he should. The Pope has touched on this point, I can only applaud him", says Guillaume Gnagne.

It should be emphasized that the catechist in the Ivory Coast, especially in the suburbs, plays a prepominant role in proclaiming the Gospel. The latter, in the absence of a priest, is the one who teaches biblical verses to his peers to nourish their faith. He does it in the local languages, a commitment to which he dedicates himself with joy of the heart despite some difficulties due, among other things, to the means of travel, documents and doctrinal formation. For Guillaume Gnagne, being a catechist is "an inspiration from God", "it is a call that we receive from God which, however, must be followed by careful discernment, because being a catechist, we become like priests in the villages and therefore we must first of all have spiritual dispositions and a greater knowledge of the word of God".

Guillaume Gnagne emphasizes the role of catechists in the inculturation of the faith thanks to their knowledge of local languages. "What most caught my attention in this noble mission - he says - was that when a priest came to celebrate Mass in a village, the faithful asked me to explain to them in their own language what the father was saying in French".

Most of the first generation of catechists have dedicated their entire lives to the service of the Church, especially in the villages, and for several years they have been assisted by "catechetical animators" who ensure the passage of witness in the country's parishes. In the diocese of Yopougon, the Bishop, His Exc. Mgr. Jean Salomon Lezoutié, to encourage, support and greet the contribution of catechists to God's work of salvation, has established the diocesan day of solidarity which consists in raising funds to help them financially.