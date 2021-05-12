South Africa: Vaccines and Vulnerability - Survey Provides Window of Insight Into SA's Covid Second Wave

analysis

The latest survey finds that flattening learning trajectories associated with schooling in 2020 have compromised education gains made over much of the last decade. This bodes ill for the entire Covid generation of learners in the schooling system. Policy interventions to mitigate the negative implications of these educational trajectories are urgently needed.

Reza C. Daniels is Associate Professor, School of Economics, UCT; and Principal Investigator (along with Nic Spaull) of NIDS-CRAM.

Wave 4 of the National Income Dynamics Study - Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey (NIDS-CRAM) was released on May 12, 2021, with all the data and research reports freely available to the public (see www.cramsurvey.org for details). Fieldwork for the fourth wave of data took place between 2 February and 10 March 2021, capturing information about 5,629 respondents' experiences during Level 3 of lockdown in January this year.

This penultimate wave of the survey helps provide a window of insight into the state of South African society during the onset of the second wave of Covid-19.

Rates of Covid-19 infections had already started to increase by the beginning of December 2020 as South Africa headed into the second wave of the pandemic (a more severe wave than the first, fuelled...