South Africa: North West Health Opens Electronic Vaccination Data System Registration Site for Over 60s

Vaccine Registration On The EVDS Registration Link Is Now Open For The Over 60s And Others As Vaccination Starts On The 17 May 2021.

Phase 1B of vaccination is starting on the 17 May 2021 for the 60s plus, We appeal to individuals and public to ensure that all our elders are registered on the EVDS Registration SA Site/link (Electronic Vaccination Data system). You need a data device to register. All that is needed on the EVDS System is (1). Identity document, (2). full address, and (3). cellphone number. These important details must be brought to the Vaccine Site for verification (write the correct address and cellphone number for elders).

For those who might struggle to register, a team have been dispatched to different identified vaccination sites/facilities across the district to also help with registrations for vaccine on the EVDS (Electronic Vaccine Data System) Site.

Please take note that as from the 15th May 2021, Sisonke Vouchers will no longer be used as we will receive Vaccine from Pfizer Biotech. This means that as from the 17 May 2021, there is no longer need to send messages for creation of voucher, as it was with Sisonke. Your only have to register on the EVDS System to qualify for vaccination.

Dr. Kenneth Kaunda District- Matlosana Vaccinations team has been working around the clock to make final preparations for the second phase of vaccination. So far all vaccinating health personnel have been trained and went through all steps, and put into practice the safest, and efficient vaccination procedure. We have identified vaccination site which are equip and ready for use.

Beneficiaries for phase 1B include specifically the following include:

According to Mrs Keitumetse Mlambo the Acting Director of Dr Kenneth Kaunda District, the beneficiaries for phase 1B include the above 60 years plus age home residents including those at Home based, the remaining Health Care workers (HCW), Correctional Centres Health Care Workers (HCW), SANDF Health Care Workers (HCWs, the Formal Funeral Undertakers Employees, Registered THPs.

For those elders 60 plus who do not have data to register on the EVDS registration application via their cellphone. A team has been dispatched identified vaccination facilities to help with registration for vaccine. We appeal to everyone to help elders to register for vaccine. This way we will enable the immunity of the elders and reduce hospitalization as a result of covid19.

Public should please take note of the following:

Mrs. Mlambo Confirm that in Dr Kenneth Kaunda District the initial identified Facilities for Phase 1b are Klerksdorp Hospital, Witrand Hospital, Potchefstroom Hospital,Ventersdorp CHC, and Nic Bodenstein Hospital. In Matlosana Sub-District Facilities identified and already prepared for phase 1b vaccination sites are; Klerksdorp hospital which has been open and fully function since February 2021, Wesvaal hospital near Orkney will serve community of Orkney, Umzimuhle, Kanana and neighboring farms. The New Jouberton CHC near N12 will be partially open specifically for vaccination purposes, it will serve community around Alabama, Jouberton, Manzilpark and Extension 3, 4, 5 etc.

We have further identified and prepared for expansion for Vaccination roll site in Botshabelo Community Health Centre (CHC) for Khuma,and surround areas, Grace Mokgomo CHC will serve in Kanana community near Orkney, Delekile Khoza Clinic in Tigane, Hartebeesfontein as well as surrounding farms areas. Activation for Vaccination sites of other Health facilitates in the Entire district will be communicated to public.

We have used all platforms to create demand and urge Health Care Workers to vaccinate. It is worth noting that the vaccination for health professionals at the Klerksdorp Hospital site will continue until the 15th, we edge all healthcare workers (patient facing and non-patient facing) around the district to get vaccinated, if you are struggling to get a voucher please present to the vaccination site and you will be assisted. Although its voluntary, we call on the remaining 17 000 health workers to go and vaccinate.