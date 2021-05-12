South Africa: North West Health Celebrates International Nurses Day

press release

The North West Health MEC Madoda Sambatha has expressed appreciation of the nurses in the Province as part of the celebrations of International Nurses Day. He said the role of nurses in health care is irreplaceable and nurses should be celebrated in recognition of their value in the health care chain and in society generally.

International Nurses' Day is celebrated annually on 12 May, the anniversary of the founder of modern day nursing, Florence Nightingale's birthday.

As the largest health care profession in the world, nursing is often the only health profession that services all the people, both the poor and the rich. So nurses are particularly well placed and often the most innovative in reaching underserved and disadvantaged populations.

The role of nurses has emerged as essential in the entire health system. This has been evident even in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. MEC Madoda Sambatha has also thanked the nurses for the sterling job they have been doing in the fight against COVID-19.

"Today we honour our nurses, the entire health care workforce and the health unions for their dedication and commitment during COVID-19 response. It is only when our nurses in all our facilities across the Province continue with their commitment to fight this pandemic and care for our people that we will eventually win this battle", said MEC Sambatha.

MEC Madoda Sambatha has also called on all the nurses who have registered for COVID-19 vaccination to come forward and be vaccinated.

"Nurses are our front-liners and more at risk for COVID-19 than any other category. That is why we prioritised them for Phase 1 vaccination. All nurses who registered to vaccinate, should urgently come forward to take their jab and those who are yet to register should do so as we seek to conclude Phase 1 of vaccination", concluded MEC Sambatha.